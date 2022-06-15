Rafa Nadal honoured by the Balearic Government

Rafa Nadal honoured by the Balearic Government. | Jaume Morey

Jason Moore 15/06/2022 16:51
0

Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perello will be parents to be a baby boy, according to our sister newspaper Ultima Hora. Xisca Perello is five months pregnant, according to a report on the Ultima Hora website.

Spanish magazine, Hola, exclusively revealed today that Xisca Perello was pregnant after weeks of speculation.

Related news
Rafael Nadal and his wife, Xisca Perelló, with the French Open Musketeers Cup

Confirmed - Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló are expecting their first child

Rafa splashes out in Mallorca waters

More related news (2)

French Open champion Nadal was honoured by the Balearic government this morning. He said that it was always a great honour to receive an award from your home island. Rafa is busy training on grass at the Mallorca Country Club leading to speculation that he could play at Wimbledon despite injury concerns.

Wedding day for Rafa and Xisca

Photo gallery

Then there were three...