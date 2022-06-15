Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perello will be parents to be a baby boy, according to our sister newspaper Ultima Hora. Xisca Perello is five months pregnant, according to a report on the Ultima Hora website.

Spanish magazine, Hola, exclusively revealed today that Xisca Perello was pregnant after weeks of speculation. French Open champion Nadal was honoured by the Balearic government this morning. He said that it was always a great honour to receive an award from your home island. Rafa is busy training on grass at the Mallorca Country Club leading to speculation that he could play at Wimbledon despite injury concerns.