Last Thursday, the National Police arrested a 56-year-old man, a member of security at a hotel in Playa de Palma, for alleged sexual assault on a female guest.

In the early hours of Thursday, the woman returned to her room. Shortly afterwards, the security guard is said "to have burst into the room". A guest in the next room told police that she heard the woman scream for help. Leaning out of her balcony, she could see the woman on the bed and a man on top of her.

Initially, he denied having entered the room but later acknowledged that he had, claiming that he had done so in order to calm the woman down, as she had been in an agitated state and was screaming.