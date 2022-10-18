The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported six deaths from Covid that occurred between June and August, after reviewing the death register, taking the official death toll to 1,566 since the start of the pandemic.

The deceased were aged between 72 and 94.



Today 74 more cases of Covid have been diagnosed in the Balearics, of which 60 have been detected in Mallorca, six in Ibiza, five in Minorca, one in Formentera and two are not assigned to any specific island.

The number of confirmed cases has risen to 300,470 in the Balearics since the pandemic began.

The positivity test rate stands at 12.8%.



The cumulative incidence rate is 44.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the last 14 days.

In Mallorca it stands at 50.5, in Formentera at 42.7, in Ibiza at 35.3 and in Minorca at 7.3.

976,355 people have been fully vaccinated - 87.2% of the vaccine-eligible population, and 499,289 of them have had the booster jab, 62.6%.