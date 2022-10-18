The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported six deaths from Covid that occurred between June and August, after reviewing the death register, taking the official death toll to 1,566 since the start of the pandemic.
The deceased were aged between 72 and 94.
Six more deaths from Covid in the Balearics
74 new cases confirmed today
The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported six deaths from Covid that occurred between June and August, after reviewing the death register, taking the official death toll to 1,566 since the start of the pandemic.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.