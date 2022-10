Rafa Nadal and his wife Xisca are concentrating on looking after their son in the privacy of their Mallorcan home, said his friend and former Spanish tennis star Feliziano Lopez. Xisca gave birth to a baby boy in a Palma clinic two weeks ago.

Rafa has said that he wants to keep his private life out of the limelight and so far the only comment he has made is to thank everyone for their support. There have also been rumours since he became a father than he may retire from tennis following in the foot steps of his good friend Roger Federer. But Lopez has his doubts: "I don´t think anyone would be thinking about retirement after winning two Grand Slam tournaments this year," he said.

"When you become a father you have little time for anything. I briefly chatted to Rafa shortly after the birth to offer him my congratulations and then I hard a longer chat last week," said Lopez. He underlined the fact that everyone was very happy.