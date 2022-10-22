When you are a new dad you find that your expenses go through the roof! This is probably not the case with Rada Nadal, who is quite literally worth his weight in gold, but he will be competing in the richest tennis tournament ever next month. Nadal has an estimated worth of 220 million dollars thanks to tournament wins and sponsorship deals.
That buys a lot of nappies! Rafa Nadal aims for five million euro prize on top of his 220 million dollar fortune
Mallorcan to take part in the richest ever tennis tournament
