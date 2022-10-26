What´s in a name? Rafa Nadal and his wife Xisca Perello have broken Mallorcan tradition with the naming of their baby boy. The local tradition states that new-borns are named after their grandparents so the baby Rafa should have been called Sebastian.

But Rafa and Xisca took the unusual decision of naming their son, Rafa, after his father rather than Sebastian after his grandfather.

In fact Rafa is named after his grandfather. Xisca, who is known to her friends as "Mery" gave birth at a Palma clinic earlier this month. Parents and child are now back in Manacor. It is unclear whether there will be an official christening because so far there have been no photographs of the baby or even the mother since she gave birth.

Rafa has always maintained that he wants to maintain his personal life private.