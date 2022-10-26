What´s in a name? Rafa Nadal and his wife Xisca Perello have broken Mallorcan tradition with the naming of their baby boy. The local tradition states that new-borns are named after their grandparents so the baby Rafa should have been called Sebastian.
Rafa Nadal and Xisca break tradition with their baby boy
What's in a name
2 comments
No doubt a deal with Hola magazine? Privacy is a premium best exploited.
Jason you are besotted with Rafa!! How many articles is this in the past month? You end with “ Rafa has always maintained that he wants to maintain his personal life private” so leave them alone!!! Incidentally the naming of children after grandparents (or parents in other parts of Spain) is very passé. Something still done back in the sixties or seventies but nowadays rarely followed.