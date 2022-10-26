Rafa arrives at Palma clinic.
Welcome to the new member of the Rafa Nadal family

Rafa arrives at Palma clinic. Photo: Jaume Morey.

Jason Moore26/10/2022 10:18
What´s in a name? Rafa Nadal and his wife Xisca Perello have broken Mallorcan tradition with the naming of their baby boy. The local tradition states that new-borns are named after their grandparents so the baby Rafa should have been called Sebastian.

But Rafa and Xisca took the unusual decision of naming their son, Rafa, after his father rather than Sebastian after his grandfather.

In fact Rafa is named after his grandfather. Xisca, who is known to her friends as "Mery" gave birth at a Palma clinic earlier this month. Parents and child are now back in Manacor. It is unclear whether there will be an official christening because so far there have been no photographs of the baby or even the mother since she gave birth.

Rafa has always maintained that he wants to maintain his personal life private.

Flowers arrive at the hospital after the birth.

It has been an awesome October for  Rafa Nadal and his wife Xisca Perello as they celebrate the arrival of their baby son.

Wedding day for Rafa and Xisca

