Palma town hall has given the owners of two petrol stations eight working days to cease activity and to start procedures for dismantling them and returning the land "to its original state".

The petrol stations are on the Avenidas and in Santa Catalina (Plaça Progrés). Two years ago, the town hall initiated the process for recovering the public domain of concessions that expired in 2008. These two stations, which belong to Pedro Llompart y Antonio Pieras SA, have been where they are since 1958; they both had concessions for 50 years. After these expired, the company continued.

Claudia Costa, the councillor for the city's internal government, says that "there is no going back" on the decision and rejects the possibility of trying to delay it through more appeals or judicial procedures. She claims that the company hasn't paid the municipal charge for the concessions since 1985.

Projects are planned for both sites, a pedestrian zone with green areas and an underground car park in Plaça Progrés and the tram on the Avenidas.