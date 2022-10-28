This summer there has been a shortage of taxis in Palma and other parts of Mallorca and according to the president of the Association of Self-Employed Taxi Drivers, Gabriel Moragues, his sector has been hit by a significant decrease in the number of car hire vehicles (he claims that there are between 50,000 and 80,000 fewer than in 2019), as well as by the poor frequency of public transport.

The Palma Councillor for Mobility of Palma, Xisco Dalmau, admits that there is a problem with taxis in Palma, but he said that it is not necessary to allow Uber and Cabify to set up on the islands, as many people are demanding.

But even now, when booking a cab, you are asked to give a margin of ten minutes either way in the event of the taxi arriving either early or late.