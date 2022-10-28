This summer there has been a shortage of taxis in Palma and other parts of Mallorca and according to the president of the Association of Self-Employed Taxi Drivers, Gabriel Moragues, his sector has been hit by a significant decrease in the number of car hire vehicles (he claims that there are between 50,000 and 80,000 fewer than in 2019), as well as by the poor frequency of public transport.
