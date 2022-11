Social media has lit up amid reports that Rafa Nadal is growing a moustache. Has he joined the Movember movement to raise awareness of men´s health issues?

When he attended his best friend´s wedding over the weekend in Mallorca some eagle-eyed fans noticed hair growth under his nose prompting massive activity on social media. Rafa´s alleged moustache was one of the biggest trending issues on social media overnight.!

It attracted even more attention than his defeat. Nadal in Paris, playing his first singles match since the U.S. Open fourth round and becoming a father, won the first set against American Tommy Paul but went down 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1.

Defeat ended 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal's hopes of reclaiming the number one ranking from Carlos Alcaraz this week.