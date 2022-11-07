Junior Balearic government coalition member, the Mallorca Nationalist Party Mes, said that the Balearics should not be attended major tourism fairs such as the World Travel Market which opened in London this morning, because the island already has enough tourists.

Mes wants the government to curtail all their tourism promotion drives because it believes that Mallorca is already overcrowded and can´t take any more tourists during the peak summer months. Their announcement this morning came as the Balearic President, Francina Armengol, was preparing to give a keynote speech at the London fair in which she was expected to say that the British market was key to the islands.

Mes even attempted to torpedo a deal between the Council of Mallorca and Real Mallorca football club, to call the stadium Visit Mallorca.

Mes in a statement said that last August there were days when there were up to 1.5 million people on the island and this overcrowding was of great concern.