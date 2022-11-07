Junior Balearic government coalition member, the Mallorca Nationalist Party Mes, said that the Balearics should not be attended major tourism fairs such as the World Travel Market which opened in London this morning, because the island already has enough tourists.
We shouldn't be going to major international travel fairs, we have enough tourists already
Junior Balearic government coalition member says that enough is enough
