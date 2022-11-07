"Overcrowded Mallorca" in photos

World Travel Market in London. | AGX Support

Jason Moore07/11/2022 12:08
W0

Junior Balearic government coalition member, the Mallorca Nationalist Party Mes, said that the Balearics should not be attended major tourism fairs such as the World Travel Market which opened in London this morning, because the island already has enough tourists.

Mes wants the government to curtail all their tourism promotion drives because it believes that Mallorca is already overcrowded and can´t take any more tourists during the peak summer months. Their announcement this morning came as the Balearic President, Francina Armengol, was preparing to give a keynote speech at the London fair in which she was expected to say that the British market was key to the islands.

Mes even attempted to torpedo a deal between the Council of Mallorca and Real Mallorca football club, to call the stadium Visit Mallorca.

Related news
UK airlines have increased flights to the Balearics for next year,

2023 surge in UK flights to Mallorca

'Balearic Islands - the tourism of the future'; the message for London's travel fair

More related news (3)

Mes in a statement said that last August there were days when there were up to 1.5 million people on the island and this overcrowding was of great concern.

Photo gallery

"Overcrowded Mallorca" in photos

There has been much talk this summer about overcrowding on the island and too many tourists. The government is under pressure to curb the number of holidaymakers in peak season. In this selection of photos it appears that those calling for fewer tourists are in the right although many would disagree.

Poll

Do you think the Balearic government is right to limit the number of new hotels?

557 votes

0%
0%
See more polls