There’s no stopping Rafa Nadal. Apart from having just become a new father and returned to tennis, he and his wife Xisca have launched a new fragrance in time for Christmas.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner and Xisca, who became parents for the first time in October, have teamed up with French haute perfumery Henry Jacques and released a fragrance collection called In All Intimacy.

Although Nadal has previously worked with Tommy Hilfiger and Lanvin and advertised their fragrances, it is the first time that he has released his own fragrance.

Les Brumes Rafael Nadal N°1 and N°2 are inspired by the sparkling blue waters of the tennis great’s native Mallorca with the Mallorcan telling Vogue: “I wanted something fresh, something clean, something with a touch of the Mediterranean.”

They have distinct scents with Henry Jacques stating that one is “a lighter scent for when he’s in character playing tennis” and includes “bright, energetic notes of coriander and lemon, as well as the Spanish artemisia plant complemented by cedarwood and leather”.