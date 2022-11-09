Mallorca is now on yellow alert for heavy rain and storms.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated the alert from midnight tonight (Wednesday) until 11:59 hours on Friday, 11 November.

The forecast is for as much as 25 litres of rain per square metre may in just one hour due a cold front moving across the region.

Thursday will see cloudy intervals with occasional showers and isolated heavy downpours accompanied by thunder.

Temperatures will fall. In Palma to a minimum of 14º and maximum of 23º; the usual at this time of the year are 12º at night and 20º during the day. The wind will blow from the northeast.

On Friday the weather will continue to be unstable in Mallorca.

Aemet has forecast cloudy intervals and further rain; the yellow warning for rain and storms will remain active until 1:59 am.

Temperatures and the wind will experience little change.

On Saturday the alert will be lifted but it will remain damp and cloudy.