Filming The Crown on Mallorca
Jason Moore09/11/2022 15:01
If you have watched the first episode of Series 5 of The Crown you would have seen Prince Charles and Princess Diana and Princess William and Harry on a yacht in scenes which were filmed on Mallorca last year. The yacht in question, The Christina O has a long history.

She is one of the most luxurious yachts afloat. She has welcomed guests from Winston Churchill to Richard Burton. She once belonged to billionaire Greek shipowner Aristotle Onassis. At 99.13 metres long, she was the 45th largest yacht in the world as of 2018.

Christina O has a master suite, eighteen passenger staterooms, and numerous indoor and outdoor living areas, all connected by a spiral staircase. Compared to a typical 21st-century superyacht, her staterooms are small and Christina O lacks the indoor boat storage that is now standard; however, the number of living areas is large, and the amount of outdoor deck space is very generous.

The aft main deck has an outdoor pool with a minotaur-themed mosaic floor that rises at the push of a button to become a dance floor.

Scenes aboard the Christina O were filmed in Soller and in San Telmo.

