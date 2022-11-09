Jaume Monserrat, CEO of Palma-based tourism technology company Dingus, said at the London World Travel Market on Wednesday that booking trends for Mallorca and the Balearics for 2023 are similar to those of 2019. "We are predicting a good season, although the start of it will be at the end of March and the beginning of April."

Dingus controls reservations at 1,500 hotels around the world and 400 in the Balearics. At present, Monserrat explained, there is a slowdown in sales due to uncertainties, but late bookings "will once again be the great star in terms of sales, occupancy and reservation of plane seats".

He pointed to Balearic hotels having occupancy levels above 2019 because of demand from Germany, the UK, Benelux and central European countries. However, he added that length of stays will be reduced.

Tourism demand, he explained, is very similar in the UK and Germany, the Balearics' two main foreign markets. "Potential tourists are not going to do without holidays to sun-and-beach destinations." In this regard, he observed that the Balearics are better positioned than Turkey, Egypt, Greece or Morocco, which are competitor destinations. "There is high demand for the islands, as they have quality infrastructure, a highly diversified hotel offer and, the main thing, are safe in every way. This is vital for Europeans."