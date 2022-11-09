The carriage had to be removed after the horse was withdrawn from service. | MDB
Palma09/11/2022 19:10
Animal-rights party Progreso en Verde have denounced another case of a carriage horse collapsing in Palma. This occurred on Tuesday on C. Conquistador in the centre of the city. Palma local and mounted police as well as National Police went to the scene and the horse was withdrawn from service until it could be established why it had collapsed.
