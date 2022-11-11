According to the data, 53 percent of the people say that they “sometimes” go to Palma to do their shopping, compared to 33 percent who do and 14 percent who do not go to the capital to shop.
Of those who do go to the city, half do so on a monthly basis, 33 percent do so on a weekly basis and 17 percent do so daily.
On the other hand, 59 percent travel to Palma less frequently because, according to the report, of the poor frequency of the TIB buses, public transport, traffic jams at the entrances and exits of Palma and, in general, the problem of parking, “either because there is little or because it is very expensive”.
Afedeco states that 61 percent of those surveyed consider it difficult to find parking and 67 percent believe that the prices are very high.
Another common complaint, according to the survey, is the ORA parking rates, 53 percent believe that the maximum parking time - two hours - is insufficient for shopping.
For all these reasons, 58 percent of those surveyed prefer to go to the shopping centres on the outskirts of the city.
As a result, Afedeco has asked the institutions to improve accessibility, “because Palma cannot afford to lose trade”
“If consumers stay on the outskirts, because there they find all the services they are looking for when it comes to shopping, the city’s commerce will end up closing down and Palma will become a ghost town of only restaurants and leisure establishments.”
1 comment
I'm not sure what this is about. People who live around Manacor shop in Manacor. People who live around Inca shop in Inca. People who live around Campos shop in Campos. Thankfully, there's more choices outside of Palma these days. It's commonly known as urban development. Palma will always attract people who want to spend the day in Palma for all the obvious reasons. We do it often. And while I'd argue in favour of increased public transport links, we often use (pretty inexpensive, comfortable and easy) public transport rather than driving in because of congestion and parking. That's not unusual in any large metro area. ??