At the first Europa Press Tourism Conference in Madrid on Monday, the Balearic tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, insisted that the Balearic tourist tax was not conceived "as a mechanism to regulate demand". Because of this, there will be no attempt to address growth in demand by raising the tax.
Majorca tourism
Tourist tax was not conceived to reduce tourist demand
The tax has a "neutral impact" on tourists
Also in News
- Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló in Turin with their baby boy
- Lift off for Richard Branson’s new luxury Mallorca hotel
- Baby Rafa Nadal at his first tennis tournament in Italy with mum and dad
- Becker to be released from jail after paying for unpaid loan on Mallorca estate
- Winter tourism freeze in the Balearics
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
It seems as though the PSOE use this money for whatever they want if it is not so please explain !