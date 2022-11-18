It had been billed as one of the biggest trials in Mallorcan history; in the dock was leading local businessman Bartolome Cursach, owner of BCM in Magalluf and Megapark in the Playa de Palma...but this morning the prosecution dropped all charges. However, the private prosecution will continue with the trial expected to last well into the New year.

Cursach had been charged with using the police to harass rival businesses, a charge he denies and this morning the prosecution agreed. They said in a statement that witnesses during the trial had failed to make any case against the businessman and other associates who were also on trial. A prosecution spokesman confirmed that charged been dropped.

Since the start of the prosecution Cursach has sold much of his business empire which included clubs, restaurants and bars in the Playa de Palma and Magalluf.