The Christmas market in Palma started on Friday, and the stalls - as has been the case in the past - attracted thieves. Several stalls in Plaça Espanya were broken into overnight.

Stallholders complained that the town hall hasn't organised security until November 26. One explained that "we leave our things here; we can't be bringing and taking them away every day".

They are thinking of paying for security out of their own pockets, critical of the fact that the town hall hasn't responded to requests to discuss the security arrangements.