On Tuesday afternoon around quarter to three, two drivers got into a fight close to Plaça Espanya on the Avenidas in Palma.

For reasons now being investigated, a red Fiat 509 stopped right in front of a BMW. The driver of the BMW (wearing the red jersey in the video) got out of the car and began to hit one of the Fiat's windows. This then escalated into a fight.

Passers-by intervened, and the National Police were soon on the scene, but not before the driver of the BMW had left it.

The police are using this video for their investigations.