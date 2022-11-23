On Thursday evening last week, the father of a 14-year-old girl was arrested by the National Police in Palma, charged with mistreatment in the family and causing serious injuries. The girl's stepmother was charged with the same offences but not arrested as she has two young children in her care.
Police arrest the father of a 14-year-old girl who was being beaten daily
The father's defence is said to be based on "customs and traditions"
Also in News
- Category 1 hurricane winds slam Mallorca
- Road rage fight on Palma's Avenidas
- Palma to Gibraltar flights could be on the horizon as "The Rock" looks to join Schengen area
- Police arrest the father of a 14-year-old girl who was being beaten daily
- Restaurants tell the Balearic government it wasn't a profitable season
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.