Marc Fosh, the British chef whose Palma restaurant is one of ten in Mallorca with a Michelin Star, is the composer of Don't Ask Me Why?, a charity song that brings together a number of leading chefs in Mallorca.
Marc Fosh, composer of charity song by leading Mallorcan chefs
To raise funds for World Central Kitchen
Also in News
- Category 1 hurricane winds slam Mallorca
- Road rage fight on Palma's Avenidas
- Palma to Gibraltar flights could be on the horizon as "The Rock" looks to join Schengen area
- Police arrest the father of a 14-year-old girl who was being beaten daily
- Restaurants tell the Balearic government it wasn't a profitable season
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.