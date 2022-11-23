Marc Fosh, the British chef whose Palma restaurant is one of ten in Mallorca with a Michelin Star, is the composer of Don't Ask Me Why?, a charity song that brings together a number of leading chefs in Mallorca.

The song is to raise funds for World Central Kitchen. Founded in 2010 by chef José Andrés, this NGO provides meals in the wake of natural disasters. Marc Fosh says that "we always get together to cook at charity events, so I thought why not do it with a song".

He started playing the guitar when he was 14. During lockdown, he picked it up again and "then I started to write some songs to pass the time". "Don't Ask Me Why? carries a message of peace for the world, not a political one, but with the idea that together we can achieve it, referring to what is happening in Ukraine."

As well as Marc Fosh, chefs taking part are Adrià Quetglas, Santi Taura, Andreu Genestra, Maca de Castro, Fernando Arellano, Tomeu Caldentey, Pau Navarro, Miquel Calent, Ariadna Salvador, Víctor García, Joan Marc Garcias, Jonay Hernández and Lluís Pérez.

Musicians Sergio Llopis and Jaume Anglada are doing the arrangements - "we've been lucky to have them" - for a song to be accompanied by a video, recording for which was at the Zaranda restaurant in Palma on Monday.

The video will be edited in London, which is where the song will be mixed. Both the video and the song will be released shortly online.