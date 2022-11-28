BCM nightclub owner, Bartolome Cursach, was cleared of all charges this morning as the biggest court case of the year in Mallorca collapsed. Cursach had been accused of using the police to target rival businesses.

The prosecution had already dropped all charges but a private prosecution against the BCM owner was continuing but this also collapsed this morning. Since the start of legal proceedings Cursach has sold a sizeable part of his business empire including the Titos nightclub on Palma´s Paseo Maritimo.

Scores of witnesses had been called for the trial and it had been expected to last until early in the New Year.

Questions are expected to be asked about the evidence and the proceedings in the major trial.