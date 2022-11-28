BCM nightclub owner, Bartolome Cursach, was cleared of all charges this morning as the biggest court case of the year in Mallorca collapsed. Cursach had been accused of using the police to target rival businesses.
BCM owner cleared of all charges
Biggest court case of the year collapses
Also in News
- "Massive queues" for British travellers at Palma airport
- Palma nightlife - Close at midnight or move to the industrial estates
- President Armengol comes to the defence of teacher in Spanish flag affair
- Class at Palma school sent home for displaying the Spanish flag
- Woman arrested for biting off a man's earlobe at a Palma bar
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.