On Sunday afternoon, the Guardia Civil found the body of Luis Pascual Paules, the 45-year-old hiker who went missing last Monday in the vicinity of the Raixa finca in Bunyola.

The body was found in an area with difficult access. The Guardia Civil mountain rescue unit, assisted by a helicopter, was deployed in reaching and retrieving the body.

Luis Pascual Paules called the 112 emergency number on Monday, saying that he had suffered a fall, but communication with his phone was lost, which hampered efforts to locate him.