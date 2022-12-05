More than 30 National Police officers will be reinforcing the usual number of officers in potential “flashpoint” areas when Spain and Morocco meet in the World Cup on Tuesday afternoon.

The security service consider the game as a “highly sensitive” match and extra police officers will be deployed in the “hottest” areas of the island.

In Palma, from first thing on Tuesday, the operation will be mounted.

From midday onwards, the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR), the National Police’s riot police, along with the Lightning Unit (Motorised Unit), Zetas (Radio Patrols) and GOR (Operational Response Group) will be in place.

A significant increase in numbers is planned in the area of bars and squares in Palma’s Son Gotleu.

In Manacor, a special operation has also been set up with local officers and special reinforcements from Palma.

The National Police intend to carry out the operation in a “discreet manner”, with citizen security teams prepared to act in the event of any brawls or disturbances of public order.In addition Palma Local Police will have its usual patrols available to offer support at any time.

The Guardia Civil will also be monitoring ‘hot spots’, but has not mounted any specific operation because smaller gatherings of fans are expected in more rural areas.

Even so, the Guardia Civil has enough members from the different brigades to deal with any eventuality or incident.

The police forces have appealed to both sets of fans to behave and enjoy the game.

Spain and Morocco last met at the 2018 World Cup in Russia in the third group stage match. It was a two-all draw thanks to goals from Isco and Iago Aspas for Spain in the 91st minute and Boutaib and En-Nesyri for Morocco who crashed out of the last 16.

Before that, the two teams had met in 1961 on the road to the 1962 World Cup in Chile. The first match was in Casablanca and Spain won 1-0 with a goal by Luis del Sol. The second was played ten days later at the Bernabéu and Spain won 3-2 with goals from Marcelino, Di Stéfano and Enrique Collar.