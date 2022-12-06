Yevhen Bolibrukh, 39, a former professional cyclist and coach to Ukraine's national team, was arrested in Playa de Palma on Saturday.

The National Police in Mallorca were responding to an international search and arrest warrant. He is wanted in Ukraine for drugs offences. It is understood that these may be related to a doping plot involving Ukrainian athletes.

Interpol had notified the Spanish authorities that it was suspected that he was in Spain. Investigations discovered that he had arrived at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport some days ago. The police traced him to a five-star hotel on the Avenida América in Playa de Palma. Following his arrest, the Audiencia Nacional high court in Madrid ordered his immediate detention in custody. The Ukrainian authorities are seeking his extradition.

Bolibrukh's career as a cyclist ended in 2016. In 2007, he competed in the one-kilometre time trial for Ukraine in the Track Cycling World Cup at Palma Arena and was second that same year in Beijing.