The Balearic government has agreed to apply a 100% reduction on the price currently in force for users of the Intermodal travel card in the regular bus network TIB, train and metro in Mallorca. January 1 to December 31 2023.

This brings into effect the announced extension of the free intercity public transport in Mallorca during the year 2023 and the extension to the bus network, as well as the train and metro, after the inclusion in the State budget for next year of an item of 43 million euros to subsidise 100% of the price of transport passes and multi-journey tickets for collective public land transport in the Balearic.

The measure is due to the current situation caused by the conflict in Ukraine to encourage people to use public transport and save money of fuel bills by not using their private vehicles.

The government has already agreed to apply a 50% discount on the Intermodal Card on the regular TIB bus network in Mallorca -a discount that can rise to 72% depending on the number of journeys - and a 100% discount on the price of the Intermodal Card on the train and metro network in Mallorca, between September 1st and December 31st 2022.