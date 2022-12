The police were aware that Spain's World Cup match against Morocco had the potential for trouble. The fact that Morocco won could have increased that potential, but in parts of Mallorca considered to have been likely flashpoints, there were no notable incidents. Overwhelmingly, the atmosphere was one of euphoria - for Moroccans.

At the end of the match, people were celebrating on the streets in districts of Palma - Pere Garau and Son Gotleu - and in towns with large Moroccan communities, such as Manacor and Sa Pobla.

In Manacor, for instance, three National Police vans were in the vicinity of Avda. Torrent when the street started to fill. Police intervention was unnecessary.