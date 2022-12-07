You no longer have to remove liquids or electronic devices from your hand luggage when you travel through Palma airport. As a result of new ground-breaking technology which has been installed at Palma airport you can now keep everything in your hand-luggage.

The move has been welcomed by airline bosses who say that this should reduce waiting times at immigration points at the airport.

British airports are already testing similar technology which will also mean that liquids can stay in your luggage once it is introduced. Airlines are also planning the end of "aeroplane mode" on mobile phones and soon you will be able to leave your phone switched on.