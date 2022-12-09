The poor relations betweenthe late Queen Elizabeth and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been brought back into the spotlight with reports that the couple snubbed an invitation from Queen Elizabeth to go to Balmoral and went to Ibiza instead earlier this year.

The news comes following the release of the Netflix series Harry and Meghan which has further dealt a blow to the already strained relationship with the royal family.

Instead of accepting the invitation from the Queen in July to go to Scotland, Harry and Meghan and baby Archie went to Ibiza and stayed at a private villa. It is reported that Meghan celebrated her birthday on the island. It was reported that Meghan thought that Balmoral was no place for a three month old child but critics have suggested that a party island like Ibiza is not exactly a family holiday destination.

Meghan Markle first went to Ibiza in 2016 with a group of friends. She is said to have fallen in love with the island.