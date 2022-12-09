The Minister for Health, Carolina Darias, has advocated maintaining the obligation to wear a face mask on public transport, as well as on flights to and from Spain, until the experts say otherwise, a measure that countries such as Portugal and Italy withdrew in the summer, while Germany has also eliminated its obligatory use on planes and in airports.

“We have always taken decisions in consultation with experts and we will continue to do so, so we are going to wait until they make a statement to the contrary,” the minister said today on her arrival in Brussels to meet with her counterparts from the European Union (EU).

Darias also pointed out that with the arrival of winter and the drop in temperatures, it is important to continue to take care of oneself, as this is a time of significant increase in respiratory viruses, flu and bronchitis.

Masks still have to be worn in chemists and medical centres.