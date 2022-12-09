Keep your masks handy if coming to the Balearics. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma09/12/2022 12:44
The Minister for Health, Carolina Darias, has advocated maintaining the obligation to wear a face mask on public transport, as well as on flights to and from Spain, until the experts say otherwise, a measure that countries such as Portugal and Italy withdrew in the summer, while Germany has also eliminated its obligatory use on planes and in airports.
