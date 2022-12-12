The President of the Mallorcan Tourist Board, Eduardo Gamero, will miss tonight´s big awards ceremony in Palma because he is stuck in Britain after heavy snow closed many of Britain´s airports.

Gamero should have presided over the annual awards which recognise the best of the tourist industry. However, he will now be unable to attend. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled in Britain because of the bad weather conditions.

Gamero is a tourist industry veteran having undertaken many key jobs within the industry.