Shortly before noon on Thursday, a woman caused chaos on the Avenidas in Palma when she ran onto the road and started to "direct" traffic. Drivers had to swerve to avoid her.

A National Police patrol car went to the scene. The officers tried to persuade her to stop. When she didn't, they had to overpower and subdue her.

Assessing her condition, they called for an ambulance. The woman was taken to Son Espases and admitted to the psychiatric unit.