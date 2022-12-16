The National Police have arrested a Palma police officer for having allegedly misappropriated cash that was handed in by a member of the public.

The woman had found a wallet containing mostly dollars. When she handed this in at a police station, she wasn't initially given a receipt. She returned and asked for one. It was for 100 dollars and ten euros; 1,000 dollars were unaccounted for.

Palma police called in the National Police when they became aware of the irregularity. The National Police found that a local police officer had gone to four different exchange bureaus to change the dollars to euros. They are investigating whether this officer may have done this on previous occasions.