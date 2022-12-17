A 59-year-old man is in a serious condition at Son Espases Hospital following a head-on collision on Friday evening.

In Santa Maria around 8pm, two cars collided on the MA-3030; a car travelling in the direction of Sencelles had crossed into the opposite lane.

Five people were injured in all. Three were taken to the Clinica Rotger; their injuries were not serious. A fifth person was treated at the scene. The road was closed for some time because of the amount of wreckage.