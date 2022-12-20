Three Senegalese men face sentences of three years each for robbery and for a violent attack that was committed in Magalluf in June 2019.

The trial of the three, who are aged between 28 and 35 and whose status in Spain is 'irregular', will be held shortly. It relates to events on C. Punta Ballena on June 8, 2019. Around 6am, the three attempted to steal phones from a group of three British tourists. They were unsuccessful. In the struggle that ensued, one of the tourists was attacked with a bottle. He suffered serious injuries to his eyes and nose.

A fourth tourist was also attacked. A gold chain worth around 200 euros was torn from his neck.

The Prosecutor's Office will also be calling for fines of 630 euros and expulsion from Spanish territory for seven years.