Around 11pm on Christmas Eve, emergency services were called to a house on C. Biarritz in Alcudia (in the Bellevue area). There had been a call to 112 saying that the house was beginning to fill with smoke from the chimney.

Firefighters, who are based nearby, put out a fire in the chimney, and all the windows were opened in order to ventilate the property.

No one was injured and no damage was caused to neighbouring properties.