It is home for home for British travellers at Palma airport with the opening on a number of stores by British retail giant WH Smith.The British company earlier this year won a contract from Spanish airport operator Aena to open stores at Palma, Madrid and Barcelona airports. It is already well represented at major British airports.

WH Smith has recently expanded across Europe opening branches at many key airports. The company was formed by Henry Walton Smith and his wife Anna in 1792 as a news vendor in London. It remained under the ownership of the Smith family for many years and saw large-scale expansion during the 1970s as the company began to diversify into other markets.

WH Smith has recently expanded into the U.S. market.