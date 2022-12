Staff and customers in a Palma tattoo parlour were shocked on Thursday afternoon when a man stumbled in with a knife stuck in his chest.

The man, said to be Spanish and around 60 years of age, was bleeding profusely. The emergency services were called to the tattoo parlour on Avda. Joan Miró and he was rushed to hospital.

There hasn't been official confirmation, but the National Police suspect that this was a suicide attempt.