Fire engulfed three houses in Palma on Friday morning and one person had to be treated for the effects of the fire.

Around 2.30, emergency services went to the scene on the old road to Llucmajor close to the Son Banya shanty town. All the occupants of the houses were able to leave unharmed except for a man who required medical attention.

Palma Fire Brigade and the National Police are investigating the cause of what was a massive fire that destroyed the three houses.