From a police point of view, New Year in the Balearics was relatively quiet. The number of recorded incidents was 226, of which 191 were in Mallorca. One of the most serious occurred at 1.15am in the Son Roca district of Palma. A rocket hit an electrical panel at a house on C. Can Ferragut, causing an explosion and fire. No one was in at the time. Elsewhere in the city, a rubbish container was set fire to in the General Riera area.

In Palma, there were alcohol and drugs controls on the Paseo Marítimo and at entrances to industrial estates. Twenty-six people were reported for street drinking and a driver was arrested for reckless driving, resisting arrest and attacking police officers.