Former Spanish Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma11/01/2023 11:45
Former Spanish Prime Minister, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, has said that he is in favour of the European Union reconsidering the United Kingdom’s re-entry because, he said, the polls “show an anti-Brexit turn” among the British population, “increasingly in favour of closer ties with the European Union”.
