Former Spanish Prime Minister, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, has said that he is in favour of the European Union reconsidering the United Kingdom’s re-entry because, he said, the polls “show an anti-Brexit turn” among the British population, “increasingly in favour of closer ties with the European Union”.

“In the future, if the United Kingdom requests it, with clear conditions and a clause that prevents Brexit from happening again, a return to the European Union should be considered”, Rodríguez Zapatero said in an interview on Radio Lanzarote-Onda Cero.

He stressed that the European Union has always been characterised “by its generosity, as the common home of democratic values”.

The former prime minister stated that “all countries have the right to make a historic mistake, including the United Kingdom”, and pointed out how “badly this country has been doing” since Brexit came into effect two years ago.

Zapatero recalled that he himself predicted that Brexit “was impossible” due to the close ties that had been forged over the last few decades, and pointed out that the situation is likely to “hold up badly” in the long term.