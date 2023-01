British tourists are continuing to pay the price for Brexit and with millions heading overseas on holiday this year, many to the Balearics in particular Mallorca, warnings have been issued so that travellers don’t get caught by the Schengen passport trap.

Anyone with a British passport must now follow the Schengen area requirements for trips to any EU country except Ireland.

The rule also covers travel to non-EU countries Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican City.

The rules state that passports should be valid for at least three months after the day travellers plan to leave and must have been issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the country.

Many travellers have been caught out because they think their passports are valid because they are not due to expire for some time. If you turn up at an airport with an invalid passport you may be denied entry to EU countries.