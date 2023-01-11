Mallorca is set for a radical change in the weather next week with a sharp drop in temperatures, wind, rain, and snow on the highest peaks of the Serra de Tramuntana. according to the spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, María José Guerrero.



She said that the stable weather will give way to the arrival of several fronts, some of them bringing polar air. The forecast is that the fronts will begin to sweep across the island on Sunday night and are expected to ease on the 19th posing a threat to the Sant Antoni celebrations.

Guerrero stressed that this is a long-term prediction, which will have to be confirmed over the coming days.

Maximum temperatures will fall by between 3º and 5º, normal or slightly below those typical for this time of year.

Over the past few days daytime temperatures have reached 17º-18º but next week they are expected to be between 13º and 14º. The snow is forecast to fall on Sunday and Monday.

January calms

Mallorca is currently under the effects of an anticyclone, which is leaving drier and warmer weather than usual.

This is something that usually happens during the first weeks of January and is known as the January calms, but all that is about to change.