On Thursday, plans were unveiled for a preliminary project aimed at the environmental recovery of Pollensa Bay. At the yacht club in Puerto Pollensa, the plans were presented by the local pressure group for the defence of Puerto Pollensa, the local hoteliers' association and the yacht club itself. Its president, Mateu Dupuy, said that the plans "propose realistic solutions that will contribute to improvement of the whole municipality".

A consultancy, Azierta, has been in charge of preparing the report, which has been financed by the Sa Nostra Foundation, CaixaBank and the Colonya Bank in Pollensa through its Guillem Cifre de Colonya Foundation. The draft has been provided to Pollensa town hall to serve as a basis for the request for European, state and regional funds with which to finance the suggested initiatives.

Antonio Borregón, the vice president of Azierta, explained that the set of proposals that appear in the preliminary project will cost 20 million euros. The most urgent need is the monitoring and digitalisation of the water cycle, with a control centre to collect and interpret data from sensors installed in the bay. For this, he added that the town hall can apply for a Spanish government grant of six million euros from economic recovery funds.

The Azierta report has taken previous reports into account, notably one that the Imedea institute for Mediterranean studies prepared for the town hall and which included projects costing 20 million for the recovery of the bay. These include the restoration of the seabed, the improvement of the wastewater network, with effective separation and sustainable drainage systems, and regulation of anchoring, one of the great problems in the bay.