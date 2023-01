In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a jewellery shop in Llucmajor's Plaça Espanya was broken into and a great number of items were stolen.

Shortly before 4am, the local police discovered that the shop had been broken into. The alarm hadn't gone off, and a car was parked across the access street. It had been parked there by those responsible for the robbery in order to impede police. Smoke canisters were then thrown to cover their escape.

The Guardia Civil are in charge of the investigation and are currently gathering evidence from the shop and car.