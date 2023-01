Despite a yellow alert for high winds active from 9pm, the concerts for the Sant Sebastià "revetla" in Palma will be going ahead. But the situation will be monitored, as this yellow alert is due to be raised to amber at 1am on Friday morning. The concerts will have finished by then, but the wind could strengthen further before then.

Related news Palma fiesta concerts again threatened by the weather The barbecues are in place, and the events have got under way with the giants' dance in Plaça Major, followed by the lighting of the bonfire by the Drac de na Coca dragon.