During a presentation at the Balearic parliament, Jover and other members of Podemos outlined what they believe to be failings with regard to housing policy on the islands, where there are some 500 individuals who have at least 50 homes in their name. The right to decent housing is not being fulfilled, prices are exorbitant, speculation is rife, measures taken so far are not enough and must go further.
Jover drew a comparison with the so-called 'Iberian exception', which caps the cost of gas and electricity, in arguing that the Spanish government must endorse an exception for the Balearics to facilitate the restriction of home buying by non-residents.
Podemos presented part of a study by the Observatorio DESC in Barcelona (observatory for economic, social and cultural rights) of the housing situation in the Balearics and the possibility of limiting the purchase of housing just to people residing on the islands. "We have heard too many times that this cannot be done. Today, we have come to explain that it can be done," stated Jover.
According to the authors of the study, there are a dozen cases where European courts have agreed with those who have promoted a limitation. But the report stresses that this cannot be general. It cannot affect an entire country but rather territories which, for specific reasons, require special treatment. In the Balearics, the study notes, purchase of land by non-residents has increased by 93 per cent, while the average price for a property is the highest in all of Spain - 408,173 euros.
Proponents of restrictions, including Podemos, all recognise that exceptions must be consistent with EU legislation. It would therefore require amendment, as advocated by the Balearic parliament. President Armengol has meanwhile echoed a motion approved by the Senate in Madrid that calls on the Spanish government to press for such amendment during the period of Spain's presidency of the EU.
Yesterday the government approved a law to restrict building more housing in rustic lands ( which are predominantly owned by local Mallorquines ). In the next breath they blame foreigners that there isn't enough housing on the island and foreigners are making it impossible for locals to get on the property ladders. Please give your head a wobble. If there should be any type of restriction it should be to a certain price point. Locals aren't buying villas in Port Andratx for 10M€+. It is just a fact.
I really question if there are many, if any, "foreigners" who own 50 properties. I believe it's the locals who are in the majority. If they are to be believed they should produce list of the 500 nationalities, and not just trott out what suits them.
The Balearic Government's own version of Brexit. Blame all of the region's woes on foreigners, rather then look at the paucity of Govt-backed local affordable housing development. If the prohibition of holiday rentals for apartments didn't bring rental and property prices down, how on earth do they imagine this latest move will make any difference? The most cursory glance through any of the Spanish online property portals (e.g. Kyero) demonstrates that most Mallorca property would be out of financial reach of many locals even if prices were 50% cheaper, which will never happen, whatever restriction is imposed. This is pie in the sky populist racism and politicians should be called-out for it.
Even if they manage to miraculously make this happen somehow, it would most likely result in a defeat in the next elections, and the winning opposition would repeal it in short order. And (if even remotely true that 500 people own more than 50 properties each) I'd be willing to wager that the nationality of those alleged 500 is overwhelmingly Spanish.
Makes you wonder the nationality of the mysterious 500. Who seem to have a home for every week of the year. On the presumption they take a holiday elsewhere in the year. Maybe familia of the Isles. Spains in the European Union. The sacred single market and free movement of people applies in the 27 nations, so there are no foreigners.. I can’t see an accommodation for the Balearics on private property ownership.