Palma Councillor Neus Truyol has said that the council is concerned about the “undignified” situations in which people in vulnerable situations are having to live, in particular those who are forced to live in caravans due to the high cost of housing in the capital.

Asked at a press conference about the “compounds” of caravans that are spreading across Palma due to the housing shortage, where workers afford the high property rental rates the councillor stated that this is a situation which the council is aware of.

Truyol said that there are people who do not have a “real” option of living in a home and regretted that they have to live in “substandard housing”, as well as in premises and ground floors that are not fit for habitation.

She acknowledged that this situation is of concern to her department and therefore called on those affected to go to the anti-eviction offices, the council’s social services or a Citizen’s Advice Bureau to explain their situation.

Truyol said that each case can be analysed and checked to see if the applicant can have access to financial aid or if the council can help the applicant to have alternative housing.

The councillor explained that using the services provided by public administrations is a voluntary act.

“As a council we cannot force anyone to live in certain conditions”, she emphasised.

There are already some 200 caravans in the car park of the Son Hugo swimming pools, in the streets of Son Malferit, Son Dameto and Ciudad Jardín.

The municipal ordinance prohibits parking a vehicle in the same place on a street for more than ten consecutive days, but there is nothing to prevent changing the space by just a few metres.