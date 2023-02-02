It's still freezing in Mallorca.

It's still freezing in Mallorca. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Humphrey CarterPalma02/02/2023 11:23
W0

Minimum temperatures dropped to -3.2 ºC in Campos, Mallorca in the early hours of this morning according to data from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).
The lowest temperature of the day was reached at 7.20am.

The second lowest temperature was also recorded in Campos, at the Salines de Llevant weather station, -2.4 ºC at 6.20am.

At 7.00 am.: in Lluc (-1.6 ºC), Binissalem (-1.3 ºC), Palma airport and Sineu (-0.8 ºC), Palma University (-0.7 ºC) and Santa Maria del Camí (-0.3 ºC).

Related news
Mountain rescue in the snow in Mallorca

Hiker rescued after fall in the snow in the mountains

Mallorca on red alert for cold weather, snow seen from space

More related news (3)

Daytime temperatures are expected to be between 14 and 16 ºC.