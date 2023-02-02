Minimum temperatures dropped to -3.2 ºC in Campos, Mallorca in the early hours of this morning according to data from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

The lowest temperature of the day was reached at 7.20am.

The second lowest temperature was also recorded in Campos, at the Salines de Llevant weather station, -2.4 ºC at 6.20am.

At 7.00 am.: in Lluc (-1.6 ºC), Binissalem (-1.3 ºC), Palma airport and Sineu (-0.8 ºC), Palma University (-0.7 ºC) and Santa Maria del Camí (-0.3 ºC).

Daytime temperatures are expected to be between 14 and 16 ºC.