Minimum temperatures dropped to -3.2 ºC in Campos, Mallorca in the early hours of this morning according to data from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).
The lowest temperature of the day was reached at 7.20am.
Arctic blast continues to freeze Mallorca, -3ºC
The sun is out but it’s still very cold
Minimum temperatures dropped to -3.2 ºC in Campos, Mallorca in the early hours of this morning according to data from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.